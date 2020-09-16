PSG – Tuchel very pessimistic for Bernat after his injury against Metz

The PSG coach fears a serious injury for Juan Bernat.

Juan Bernat was hit in the left leg and forced to let his teammates finish the match nine against eleven against Metz, Thomas Tuchel had made all his changes. This did not stop PSG from winning 1-0, but at a press conference Thomas Tuchel was very worried about the health of the Spanish side: “I am just sorry for him. I expect a major knee injury. “

A blow for PSG who also tonight found out about the suspensions attributed to Kurzawa, Neymar and Parades after the events during the PSG-OM Classic.