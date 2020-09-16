six Afghan migrants interviewed by the Greek authorities

Six young Afghans, including two minors, suspected of being linked to the fire that destroyed the Moria migration camp in early September on the Greek island of Lesvos, must be brought to justice on Wednesday, local officials said.

One week after the fire that ravaged the Moria migration camp on the Greek island of Lesvos, six young Afghans will be taken to the prosecution on Wednesday (September 16), local officials said. These young people, including two minors, are suspected of being connected to the fire.

The six suspects, of whom the oldest are twenty, will be prosecuted by the prosecutor in the middle of the day, these sources say.

Four of the migrants were arrested during a police operation on Monday 14 September on the roads to this island, where a huge fire ravaged last week in Europe’s largest immigrant camp, which was worth 12,000 refugees in unhealthy conditions.

The other two, 17 years old, had been transferred to mainland Greece during an operation to evacuate about 400 unaccompanied children, according to the official ANA agency. They were then arrested.

Greek officials say the fire that ravaged the Moria camp and left its passengers homeless was intended.

Another fire in a camp in Samos, 13 people arrested

Earlier on Wednesday, 13 migrants were arrested on the island of Samos after a fire threatened to spread to a migrant camp that is home to more than 4,700 people. Most were later released, and only three remain during questioning, a local police source told AFP.

After the Moria fire, the Greek authorities quickly built a temporary camp nearby to relocate the homeless. This temporary camp should eventually accommodate up to 9,000 migrants, according to EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson.

Greek authorities said on Wednesday that a thousand migrants had now settled there.

Among them, 25 have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Thousands of other migrants have slept on the roads since last week, with little food or access to water in the scorching heat.

Germany has announced that it will welcome more than 1,500 migrants from the Greek islands, including Lesvos. Visits to the island called on European Council President Charles Michel Europa to “mobilize” and “engage” in order to “seriously address the challenge” of migration. A message that the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also wanted to convey during her speech on the state of the European Union.

