Tensions are running high between Israel and Gaza following an agreement with two Gulf countries

Israel went on strike in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday in retaliation for rocket attacks following the signing in Washington of historic agreements between the Jewish state, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The Hebrew state woke up on Wednesday, September 16, during a “blockade” of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, also the site of Israeli retaliatory attacks. The first rockets were fired at Israel on Tuesday night in connection with the signing, in Washington, of an agreement to normalize relations between the Hebrew state and two Arab countries, followed on Wednesday morning by new fire and Israeli retaliatory attacks. .

On Wednesday morning, before dawn, sirens sounded in a number of Israeli cities bordering the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian enclave of two million people under Hamas control and under Israeli blockade, according to the Israeli army.

A rocket fired Tuesday night hit the city of Ashdod, which lies between Gaza and the Tel Aviv metropolis, according to local rescue services, which reported at least two minor injuries.

“Unfair” agreements

The shots coincided with the signing ceremony in the White House of the agreements to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. In Washington, US President Donald Trump spoke of “a new Middle East” and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the agreements could “end the Arab-Israeli conflict.”

But Islamic Jihad, the second armed group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas, said in a statement released shortly after the rocket fire that the “unfair” agreements would “drive” the resistance forces to continue. “We tell the Bahraini regime and the emirates that this normalization is a total betrayal of the Palestinian cause and the hopes of the Arab nation,” said Ahmad al-Medalal, an Islamic Jihad official.

“There will be no peace, security or stability for anyone in the region without the end of the occupation and respect for the full rights of the Palestinian people,” said PA President Mahmoud Abbas, in power. Occupied the West Bank, territory separate from Gaza.

Little attended events

The Hamas movement, in power in Gaza since 2007, intensified the launch of firebombs in August and carried out several rocket attacks from the enclave against Israel, which had responded with night airstrikes on positions of this armed group. But the two camps reached an agreement in early September, thanks to mediation from Qatar, to end the hostilities and put back a good fragile ceasefire for about a year and a half.

Referring to a “dark day”, Palestinian factions demanded demonstrations on Tuesday to condemn the normalization agreements. But these meetings gathered only a few hundred people in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

“No to normalization with the Israeli” occupier, “Agreements on shame” or even “Betrayal” could be read on banners during a demonstration in Ramallah, on the occupied West Bank. In Gaza, protesters trampled and set fire to images of Benjamin Netanyahu, King of Bahrain Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

Normalization agreements only serve the interests of Israel and not the Palestinians, according to an opinion poll published on Tuesday by a Palestinian polling station, 86 percent of the West Bank and Gaza residents.

Tel Aviv City Hall was illuminated in the evening in the colors of the Emirates and Bahrain. Ditto on the walls of the old city of Jerusalem where the projections of the flags of these two Gulf countries also rubbed shoulders with the United States and Israel.

With AFP