The European Union wants to “abolish the Dublin Regulation” on asylum applications

The European Commission wants to “abolish” the so-called “Dublin” regulation, which entrusts responsibility for an asylum application to the country where migrants first enter the EU, European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament on Wednesday.

Ursula von der Leyen made this request to the European Parliament shortly after her first EU speech on Wednesday morning.

On 23 September, the Commission will present its long-awaited and repeatedly rejected proposal to reform European migration policy, while the debate on the lack of solidarity between European countries was revived by the fire in the Moria camp. on the Greek island of Lesbos.

“The core (of the reform) is a commitment to a more European system,” Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament. And to continue, “there will be common structures for asylum and return. And there will be a new strong solidarity mechanism,” she said, while the frontline migrants (especially Greece, Malta, Italy) complain that they must face a disproportionate burden.

The Commission’s reform proposal must still be accepted by the states. Five years after the migration crisis in 2015, the issue of welcoming migrants is a topic that is still a source of deep divisions in Europe, where some Eastern countries are refusing to accept asylum seekers.

With AFP