The French film “Mignonnes” created controversy in the United States

In the United States, a French film caused a stir: “Cuties” or “Mignonnes”, by Maïmouna Doucouré, is broadcast on Netflix. The director wanted to tell the difficult construction of a young girl, which was shared between her family and her desire to integrate a group of dancers who express themselves in an unlimited way, enough to provoke the ultra-conservative anger on the other side of the Atlantic. Republican Senator Ted Cruz even arrested the US Department of Justice.

This program will also cover the common forest fires that are still active in California and the resulting controversy. The issue of global warming is a place in the countryside.

Finally, we are less than seven weeks from the US presidential election. At present, the Democratic candidate, JoeBiden, remains at the top of the vote. Does the one that some people recently described as “too smooth” have a chance to win? We will ask our correspondent, Sonia Dridi. Ellelui dedicates a book coming out this week.