‘Tottenham are where Bale wants to be’ – Welsh agent confirms talks between Real Madrid and Spurs

The wing has been linked with a return to the Premier League, and his former club appear to be the favorites to afford their services.

Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has said that Real Madrid are negotiating with Tottenham for a transfer to the Wales star. Gareth Bale joined La Liga in 2013, the former Spurs star has won four Champions League titles while in Spain. The wing has scored 105 goals in 251 appearances for Real Madrid, having won two La Liga titles to follow the four European triumphs.

However, the wing has gone out of Zinedine Zidane’s plans as he only played 16 matches last season in all competitions. Bale has been strongly linked with a departure this summer, having often been announced about his departure in recent seasons. Manchester United and Tottenham were reportedly interested and on Tuesday, Bale’s agent confirmed that a return to Spurs was his favorite destination.







“Gareth still loves Spurs”Barnett told BBC Sport Wales. “We speak (Spurs, Real and Bale camp). This is where he wants to be. “ Bale first broke through with Spurs in 2007-08 after arriving from Southampton last summer. He quickly became a key figure at White Hart Lane before truly becoming a world-class star in 2012-13, scoring 26 goals, including 21 in the Premier League.

Gareth Bale won both the Premier League Player of the Year award for Player of the Year, as well as the Championship’s Best Youth in the Championship that season, and also added the Footballer of the Year award, which was voted by journalists joining future teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to become the second player to all three win the award at the same time. Internationally, Bale has been a cornerstone of Wales for almost a decade and a half, scoring 33 goals in 85 appearances for his country.

He recently participated in the recent Nations League draws against Finland and Bulgaria, where Wales won both matches 1-0. Tottenham started the Premier League season with a heavy loss and fell 1-0 to Everton to start their first full season under Jose Mourinho. However, Real Madrid have just won a La Liga title and will start defending that title on Sunday with a visit to Real Sociedad.