Uruguay – Recoba dreams of associating Cavani and Suarez with Nacional de Montevideo

Nacional leader Alvaro Recoba has a crazy dream: to recruit Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez.

Former glory of Celeste and Inter Milan, Alvaro Recoba (44) currently holds a leading position at the Nacional de Montevideo, the club where he ended his career in 2015.

During an interview with TNT Sports, Recoba was interviewed on many topics and in particular on the contractual situations of Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez: “If I had the money, I would recruit Suarez and Cavani at Nacional. They would both come, for sure. “

Cavani is currently free from a few contracts since leaving PSG, while Luis Suarez is linked with Barca until 2021, unless he leaves the club this summer. And Luis Suarez’s situation worries Recoba for his performance in the national team: “La Celeste needs him and I hope he will quickly focus on his future so that he can get in shape for the national team. “

And during this interview, Recoba also praised Lionel Messi, despite the historic rivalry between Uruguay and Argentina: “Messi is the best player of all time and we are not aware of that because he is still active. “