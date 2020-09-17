Alexei Navalny was poisoned before leaving his hotel, his relatives say

Russian opponent Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a bottle of mineral water found in his hotel room in Tomsk and not at the Siberian city airport, the anti-corruption activist team said on Thursday.

Relatives of Alexei Navalny confirmed on Thursday, September 17, that traces of the nerve agent that poisoned him were found in his hotel on a plastic water bottle.

The 44-year-old lawyer, whose condition has improved and who intends to return to Russia, was worried on August 20 during a flight that took him back to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk, where he had come to support candidates in municipal elections and conduct a investigation into the corruption of local elites.

On Instagram, his team claimed that traces of the Novichok-type neurotransmitter, identified by a German laboratory, had been found in an “ordinary plastic bottle” picked up in Alexey Navalny’s hotel room in Tomsk by his supporters, in the minutes following the announcement that the opponent had felt unwell. .

She specifies that the agent was identified “two weeks later”, after which the bottle of water became the evidence that made it possible to end a poisoning with Novichok.

This discovery means that “Navalny was poisoned before leaving the hotel, and not at the airport or on the plane,” spokeswoman Kira Iarmych said in a video. that the first suspicions were directed at a tea that was drunk at Tomsk airport.

First at a hospital in Omsk, another city in Siberia, Alexei Navalny was taken 48 hours after his poisoning to the Charité hospital in Berlin. He came out of a coma last week and is gradually recovering.

On September 3, a German military laboratory concluded that it had been poisoned by a substance of the Novichok type, designed for military purposes during the Soviet era, which Moscow refutes. French and Swedish laboratories have confirmed the German conclusions.

A hotel room is being reviewed

During his stay in Tomsk, Alexeï Navalny had stayed three days at the Xander Hotel, a four-star facility that he had also visited the restaurant according to police.

Video accompanying Navalny’s team announcement shows his followers aiming through his hotel room and packing possible clues before police can visit the scene.

“Since it was quite clear that Navalny was not ‘slightly ill’ (…), we had decided to gather everything that could be useful and pass it on to doctors in Germany,” his supporters explained in a statement, adding that it was “obvious that there would be no investigation in Russia”.

A close ally of the opponent, Lioubov Sobol, said on Twitter that it was “important to understand that there were traces of Novichok on the bottle, but that does not mean he was poisoned by this bottle of water”. The victim was able to transfer them to the container.

A hotel room was filmed

Proekt.media, a Russian news site, published a detailed investigation on Thursday referring to several relatives of the opponent and said that the poison could no longer be detected in his body when his transfer to Berlin took place.

According to the site, Alexei Navalny can no longer remember when he drank exactly this bottle of Svyatoy Istochnik (“Holy Source”), a very popular Russian brand.

One of the inventors of the innervating agent, Vladimir Ouglev, assured Proekt.media that all ingestion of the poison would probably have been fatal.

The website adds that the door to Navalny’s room was filmed by two CCTV cameras, whose images were recovered by the transport police, who initiated preliminary checks.

But despite sufficient evidence, “a criminal investigation has still not been launched,” Kira Iarmych condemned.

The Navalny affair triggered a new arms race between Russia and the West: The European Parliament called for severe sanctions against Russia and condemned “a systemic effort to silence it”. This request is “obviously anti-Russian,” replied Russian diplomacy spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

With AFP