almost 57,000 jobs have been planned since March

Since the containment in March last year in France due to Covid-19, the number of occupational safety and health plans (PSE) has reached 394, or 145 more than in the same period in 2019, according to statistics from the Ministry of Labor published on Thursday 17 September.

As part of these PES initiated from March 1 to September 13, almost 57,000 violations of employment contracts are considered in total, according to Dares, the ministry’s statistics service. This is about three times more than during the same period in 2019, a situation that has already been observed in August.

After falling in August, the number of PES weeks began to increase again in early September: from 10 in the last week of August, it rose to 19 in the first week of September and then to 30 in the last week of August. Next.

In addition, almost 3,200 collective redundancies for economic reasons, excluding PES, have been initiated since the beginning of March. These procedures apply in more than nine cases out of ten redundancies of less than 10 employees.

The number of restructuring procedures remained low for a long time due to the massive partial unemployment that has been deployed since the health crisis began.

In July, 2.4 million employees would actually have been affected by partial unemployment (ie slightly less than 15% of private sector employees), after 4.5 million in June, 7.9 million in May, 8.8 in April and 7.2 in March.

The resumption of online jobs is confirmed: the number of jobs published from 7 to 13 September is 132% of the pre-prevention level.

