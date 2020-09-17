ASSE slows down OM and takes the lead in Ligue 1 (2-0)

ASSE struck a very good blow on Thursday by beating OM at the Vélodrome. The Greens are the new leaders of Ligue 1.

1979 – St Etienne win their first victory on Marseille’s Ligue 1 turf since August 10, 1979, ending a series of 26 matches without winning at the Vélodrome (22 wins, 4 draws). Greener. #OMASS pic.twitter.com/Skuyc36ZpT – OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 17, 2020

ASSE has introduced its law

Four days after achieving the feat of dominating PSG at home, OM thought they could do it at home against ASSE. But in connection with this first excursion of the exercise at the Vélodrome, Phocéens was completely missed. Payet and his teammates delivered a pitiful performance and they were punished. The Forézienne team was already well developed and logically dominated them 2-0 and signed their first success in Marseille since 1979.

For Claude Puel’s 600th place on a Ligue 1 bench, Saint-Etienne did everything to satisfy their coach. She attacked the match from the right end and knew how to maintain control until the final whistle. Led by the brilliant duo Romain Hamouma – Denis Bouanga, it was very threatening offensively, while Marseille were just in the reaction.

The Greens took the lead after just 6 minutes of play. Hamouma gave the visitors the lead by signing a free kick close to the left flank by Yvann Maçon. This goal gave the wings to the Greens, while the Marseilles saw their plane fall into the water. The Villas-Boas team had all the problems setting up their game, as if there was no plan B at all. Before the break, an attempt was made by Thauvin (12th) and also a nod from the young Balerdi (41st), who went out of frame, but it was an isolated attempt and not the result of any dominance. Conversely, Saint-Etienne continued to press where it hurt and Denis Bouanga barely missed the break (16th).

OM missed his chance

It was not until the hour of the game approached, and after a tactical change (passage to 4-2-3-1), Marseille experienced its first highlight. In 17 minutes, the Olympians had three great opportunities to equalize. They did not convert them. Aké hit the crossbar (51st), then stumbled on Moulin (68th) and meanwhile Thauvin missed the frame (56th) after a failed recovery from Morgan Sanson. The Classic hero also contributed with Moulin to 89th, but this opportunity gave him less remorse. In the 75’s, ASSE managed to bend the tension and secure victory. While he had just missed a head-to-head with Mandanda, Bouanga doubled the bet with a full-axle shot after a pass from Nordin at the end of an express counter.

By winning, Saint-Etienne is at the top of Ligue 1, with three out of three in terms of victory, 6 goals scored and zero released since the start of the season. Claude Puel can be proud of his men, who have recovered well from their setback in the final of the Coupe de France. For OM, this is a real stopping point. In addition to the defeat, it was above all the way that worried. Villas-Boas still has work to do with it.