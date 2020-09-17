Despite Covid-19, an almost normal return to school in Sweden

While millions of students around the world will not return to school in September due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sweden, which has never interrupted lessons before the new coronavirus program, is back to school almost normally. Votes are rising against the country’s strategy, which does not require wearing a mask or containment. Report from our Special Envoys James André and Catherine Norris-Trent.

Even at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when Sweden’s death toll was ten times higher than among its neighbors, the classes remained open. For students under the age of 16, lessons were maintained and even remained mandatory throughout the health crisis, all without a mask.

“I think it’s good that they do not wear masks,” says one mother. “I have three children and it is important that they go to school. Otherwise it is very difficult for me to work.”

For the government, Sweden’s anti-Covid-19 strategy has not promoted the transmission of the virus, which critics dispute. According to a survey published this week, 60% of Swedes support the authorities’ decisions.

But in this Stockholm school where our special envoys James André and Catherine Norris-Trent visited, 20 of the 70 teachers who work there received Covid-19, sometimes with serious cases.

