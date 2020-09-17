Fayez al-Sarraj’s departure: is Libya definitely unregulated?

He is one of the main characters in the civil war that has torn Libya apart for six years now. Fayez al-Sarraj surprised everyone by announcing his upcoming departure yesterday. At the end of October, he will leave the Government of National Unity (GNA), which he leads, the only one recognized by the UN, to make room for a new Executive Director as a result of the inter-Libyan talks taking place in Switzerland and Morocco. Shall we see another scam in this game of lying poker or a sign that Libya is definitely unregulated?

A program developed by Mélissa Kalaydjian, Flore Simon and Morgane Minair.