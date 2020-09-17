Fifa: The Valcke trial

Assessed in Switzerland, the head of beIN and PSG Nasser al-Khelaïfi and ex-number two of Fifa Jérôme Valcke on Wednesday described a management of world football where several negotiations and personal arrangements are mixed.

BeIN and PSG boss Nasser al-Khelaïfi and former Fifa number two Jérôme Valcke have been on trial in Switzerland since Monday. On the third day of the trial, Wednesday 16 September, the two men lifted the veil at the World Cup summit, where several negotiations and personal arrangements seem to be one.

The TV rights case, which has been adjudicated since Monday by the federal criminal court in Bellinzona, adopted to shed light on one of the scandals surrounding Fifa, takes a paradoxical turn: the facts become clearer, but their legal reading is murky.

In the beginning, in the summer of 2013, there is a desperate Jérôme Valcke: right arm since 2007 by the fallen FIFA chief Sepp Blatter, his “lifestyle” exceeds his still comfortable income, admitted the 59-year-old Frenchman, who faces five years in prison on Wednesday.

The former Canal + journalist, then in debt of about 10 million Swiss francs (9.3 million euros) for two properties, buys a boat for 2.4 million euros and dreams of anchoring in front of “Villa Bianca”, a luxury home on the Sardinian emerald coast.

“This house was a good one that I thought was exceptional. I finally tried to find solutions,” said the day before the former boss, who signed in August 2013 a promise to buy for 5 million euros without knowing how to honor it .

Generous contract

Nasser al-Khelaïfi, head of the many hats of Qatari sports diplomacy, who is also facing five years in prison for “inciting unfair administration”, after concluding an agreement with Fifa in January to withdraw his complaint for ” corruption”.

While accumulating the hats of the Qatari minister, head of PSG and beIN Media, as well as a member of UEFA’s executive council, the 46-year-old leader declared in 2017 “between 15 and 25 million dollars” of annual income. To this was added a personal fortune “between 70 and 100 million dollars”, the president reminds.

Laconic before the court admits Nasser al-Khelaïfi three meetings in September and October 2013 with Jérôme Valcke. In the process, the prosecutor accuses him of buying Villa Bianca through a company, of transferring ownership of his brother to one of his close partners, before giving it the advantage of Fifa number 2 for 18 months.

For the Swiss prosecution, the interpretation is clear: the leaders have entered into a “corruption pact” aimed at obtaining media rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups in North Africa and the Middle East, according to a contract signed in April 2014 with Fifa.

“No report”, hammering the two men, in turn, in peace and quiet on this subject because the beIN agreement is generous: far from hurting the football body, the Qatari channel offered 60% more than for the worlds 2018 and 2022, although it had already killed all competition.

The shadow of the Qatari World Cup

The case would therefore be “private”, they assure, without fully clarifying his motivation: Jérôme Valcke admits that he left his financing problem to Nasser al-Khelaïfi, in the name of their “friendly relations for several years”.

The head of beIN, for his part, simply ensures that he has facilitated the “investment project” for his colleague’s brother and friend, as the latter “could not form a company” due to lack of Qatari nationality.

But the audience also showed how many topics were raised between the two men. In addition to television rights, one of their meetings focused on an investment project in Los Angeles with David Beckham, which was rejected by Nasser al-Khelaïfi, while another took them in a private jet with the Emir of Qatar to advance in the organization of the World 2022

“It was fundamental,” Jérôme Valcke explained on Tuesday, “to negotiate with the entire football world on an agreement where Fifa would change the calendar to host the World Cup in the winter,” although such a decision was finally ratified in 2015 shakes calendars and limits revenue due to of competition from other competitions.

For the media collective EIC, which specifically integrates the French website Mediapart and German Spiegel and analyzes “Football Leaks”, Jérôme Valcke’s support for moving the World Cup in the winter can be the real equivalent of the use of Villa Bianca. However, the two men have always denied and Swiss justice has not explored this trail.

