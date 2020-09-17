Ibrahimovic and Milan do the job in the Europa League

AC Milan did not fail in its task when it participated in the competition in the Europa League. Rossonerri beat the Irish by Shamrock Rovers (2-0).

AC Milan began their journey in the Europa League on Thursday. And it was a successful start. In front of the modest Irish team from Shamrock Rovers, Rossonerri honored his position by winning 2 goals to 0. Two successful goals, one per half.

It was the inevitable Zlatan Ibrahimovic who put Lombards ahead in this game. In the 23rd minute, the Swede made the difference with a shot low to the ground and low to the post, after an excellent job from Hakan Calhanoglu. The performance was his first on the continental stage with Milan since February 2012 and a victory against Arsenal in C1.

Calhanoglu, the man in the form of Milan

AC Milan’s second goal came from Calhanoglu. Turk secured the break in the 67th minute and signed their second decisive gesture of the evening. This is the fourth time this has happened to him in the last seven games in Rossonerri.

Milan have only two more stages left to reach the group stage in C3. In the last preliminary round before the playoffs, Stefano Pioli’s men meet Bodo Glimt. The Norwegian team defeated Zalgiris (3-1).