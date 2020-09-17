Ineos saves glory with Kwiatkowski’s victory in the Alps

The British team Ineos Grenadiers won their first stage in the Tour de France 2020 on Thursday during the 18th stage. Polish Michal Kwiatkowski won in La Roche-sur-Foron where he arrived with his teammate, the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, who took the polka dot jersey. Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo) keeps his yellow jersey.

It was not until the 18th stage that the Ineos Grenadiers team saved the honor in this Tour de France 2020. A prestigious victory during the last alpine stage for Polish Michal Kwiatkowski in La Roche-sur-Foron (Haute-Savoy).

Kwiatkowski joined forces with another British rider, Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, winner of the last Giro, the day after the outgoing winner and leader of the British team, Colombian Egan Bernal, retired.

Carapaz, at the forefront of the three alpine stages, comforts himself by grabbing the polka dot jersey.

The wearer of the yellow jersey, the Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo), retained his advantage in 57 seconds over his second place and compatriot Tadej Pogacar, three days before the finish in Paris.

World Champion 2014, Kwiatkowski (30) captured his first stage success in the Tour, which he competes for the 7th time. But Poland, one of the big runners in the peloton, has played an important role in the last three successes (Froome, then Thomas, Bernal finally) for the British formation, formerly Sky.

Van Aert was transformed into a climber

Two competitions took place at a distance during this last alpine stage, 175 km long, one for the stage victory, the other for the general classification.

Before a quartet ended up after the first session, Cormet de Roselend. The fall of the Swiss Marc Hirschi in the descent of the Col des Saisies then left the Spaniard Pello Bilbao trapped between Carapaz and Kwiatkowski.

On the very steep slopes of the climb to the Glières Plateau, 6 kilometers on average 11.2%, Bilbao finally dropped about 37 km from the finish. His two companions then widened the gap to the finish line together, with 1 min 51 sec ahead of Belgian Wout Van Aert, the fastest of the pursuers.

In the group of podium candidates, the Spaniard Mikel Landa took the lead. The pace that Van Aert dictated, turned into a climber, drove several top 10 riders (A. Yates, Uran, Valverde) to a break and caused Landa’s attempt to fail.

Roglic, titled Pogacar, wanted to get out of the rocky sector after the climb, where Richie Porte was delayed due to a puncture. The Australian, who was 4th in the table, managed to get into the final.

Friday, the 19th stage is aimed at sprinters and backpackers, who finish the 166.5 kilometers that lead from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole. Before the only time trial of the event.

With AFP