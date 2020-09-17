Ivory Coast: Guillaume Soro calls on the opposition to “unite” with President Ouattara

Former Iberian leader and former Ivorian Prime Minister Guillaume Soro on Thursday called on the opposition, including former Presidents Laurent Gbagbo and Henri Konan Bédié, to agree to organize “free and transparent elections” and block a third term for outgoing President Alassane Ouattara. France 24 returns to these statements with Clément Yao, Ivorian journalist, head of the newspaper Afrique Today.

The massacre had shocked France and Niger in the middle of the summer, but had not been attributed: the Islamic State (IS) group on Thursday claimed responsibility for killing eight people in Niger, including six French humanitarian workers and two Nigerians.

In Senegal, restrictions on public transport were lifted earlier this week. The number of passengers had been limited to places for several months to limit the spread of coronavirus. The Ministry of Transport now allows airlines to board standing passengers. An action that is not unanimous.

We are going to Uganda where the country has lost more than half of its forests since 1990. But a national forest action initiative, launched in 2005, is finally beginning to bear fruit.