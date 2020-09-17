James Rodriguez’s transfer to Everton was free

English club Everton did not have to pay any compensation for the acquisition of Colombian James Rodriguez.

James Rodriguez joined Everton ten days ago from Real Madrid. The first information circulating after this transfer suggested that this cost cost the victims 25 million euros. It’s not in reality.

The English club did not have to pay a single penny for the Colombia international. This was confirmed on Thursday by CA Banfield, James’ former club. This Argentine formation would get back an incentive for the transfer, but its leaders were told that there was no bonus for them as the player was released by Merengue without any equivalent.

Real Madrid have therefore sold a player for whom they paid 70 million euros six years ago for free. The Spanish club wanted to save the important salary for the former Monegasque. And that is why he facilitated his departure.

James Rodriguez has already been able to take his first steps with Merseysiders. It was last weekend during a trip to Tottenham. He had played an important role in his team’s victory (1-0).