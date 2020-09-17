LFP, Arnaud Rouger succeeds Didier Quillot as CEO

Following the election of Vincent Labrune as president of the LFP, Arnaud Rouger will take over from Quillot as general manager.

A wind of news blows over the Professional Football League. Following the announcement of an election to name the successor to Nathalie Boy de la Tour and the appointment of Vincent Labrune as the new president, a new boss has just been appointed.

Arnaud Rouger, former head of LFP competitions since 2003, takes the grade and is the new CEO.

He succeeds Didier Quillot, who has been in office since March 2016 and who knew he would not be renewed in the event of the election of Labrune.

“Following the election of Vincent Labrune as chairman of the LFP on 10 September, the LFP and Didier Quillot have mutually agreed to resign as CEO. The LFP would like to thank Didier Quillot for his excellent record marked by the development of domestic audiovisual rights, internationally. meeting, the search for new investors and the review of the league’s digital platforms. Meeting on Thursday 17 September the board of LFP has decided, on a proposal from Vincent Labrune, to replace Didier Quillot with Arnaud Rouger as CEO from today “, we can read about the press release published by LFP.