men in military uniform film themselves shoot a woman at the side of the road

In recent weeks, several soldiers have been filmed engaging in torture of prisoners and extrajudicial killings. In addition to these videos authenticated by the NGO’s human rights Amnesty International, there is another particularly shocking video that was published on Twitter in mid-September.Because this video is extremely shocking, we are only posting screenshots of it here.

The victim was first beaten several times by a man in uniform wearing a red backpack.

The pictures show a naked woman walking along a road in the countryside. The latter is followed by at least five soldiers in uniform, one of whom films the scene. One soldier hits her several times with a stick before another shoots her. The victim then falls to the ground and receives several bullets.

The red circle shows where the victim was when she was shot by the men in uniform.

Internet users was able to identify the exact location of this execution on September 14, indicating coordinates between the small towns of Diaca and Awasse.

With colored frames, the Internet user has specified the various elements of the landscape that have enabled him to find the exact place of execution. Blur produced by the editorial team Observateurs de France 24.

This location was then confirmed by Amnesty International in a report published on 15 September. The NGO specifies that the video was probably filmed on September 7, when it began circulating on private messaging programs.

According to authorities, jihadists disguised themselves as soldiers

The report says that soldiers, members of the Mozambique Armed Forces (FADM), shot at the victim 36 times using Kalashnikov-type rifles and machine guns. At the beginning of the video, they describe the woman as “Al Shabaab”, the name of the armed group that is widespread in the region. They specifically say “This is Al Shabaab” at the beginning of the video and “We just killed Al Shabaab” at the end. Contacted by Amnesty International, a local military source claimed that the woman had bothered the army. Mozambicans and allegedly refused to show the soldiers a hiding place for rebels.

This is not the government’s speech: the Mozambican Ministry of the Interior announced the launch of an investigation, while denying the involvement of the army. He allegedly claimed that the killers were in fact jihadists disguised as soldiers and that the video was a propaganda tool to discredit power.

In its report, Amnesty confirms that the men visible in the video wear uniforms in the army and point to a distinctive yellow and black note.

According to the Reuters news agency, attacks by Al Shabaab (which has nothing to do with the Somali Islamist group, despite the evil) over the past three years have left 1,500 dead and displaced at least 250,000 residents in the north of the country.

