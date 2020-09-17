Mijatovic: “Bale’s departure? A minor problem for Madrid”

Former Merengue striker Pedrag Mijatovic believes that by giving Gareth Bale to Tottenham, Los Blancos would end a very uncomfortable situation.

Gareth Bale “gave up the battles” according to a place in Real Madrid, according to former Merengue striker and former head of football Predrag Mijatovic.

Bale is the subject of much speculation right now. His name is heavily used in the transfer window, as he is announced to return to Tottenham this summer. Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett confirmed on Wednesday that talks are underway between Spurs and Real Madrid, with Manchester United also expressing interest.

The club in north London is therefore said to be very close to securing a full contract and Bale is ready to join Jose Mourinho, a manager who has often expressed his admiration for him in the past.

“Maybe one day Bale will tell you everything”

Mijatovic believes that this result was inevitable. As the Welsh international (31) only made 20 appearances last season after being demoted in the striker’s order under Zinedine Zidane and stopped fighting for a place in the starting XI. However, he admits that he does not know who to blame for the division in the relationship between the player and the coach. “Madrid will get rid of a problem with Bale. For him, it is also important to play, and he will succeed,” Mijatovic said during an intervention at Cadena SER. The relationship with Zidane was bad and he gave up fighting. I do not know who is to blame. Bale can play football, but not in Real Madrid. You need to know what’s going through his heart to know if he’s guilty. One day he will surely give an interview where he tells how he spent the seven years. “

“Madrid want a small team with fewer dissatisfied players. It is a logical strategy. It is an atypical year, but the club will fight on all fronts.”, added the Serb and expressed his optimism for the next campaign for the Castilians.

During his long stay in Madrid, Bale helped the team win two La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey success and four Champions League triumphs, including scoring key goals in the 2013-14 and 2017-18 premieres. His last appearance for Madrid goes back to a 2-0 victory over Mallorca in June, while his last goal came in a Copa del Rey success against Unionistas in January.