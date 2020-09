The former OM player leaves Turkey to join Qatar.

At the age of 31, Aymen Abdennour himself announced his transfer to Umm Salal by posting a message on Instagram.

The Tunisian defender, especially passed by Toulouse, Monaco, Valencia and OM, has been committed to the Qatari club for two years.

Aymen Abdennour joined Kayserispor last season. After a good start, he had been away from start XI and was in conflict with his club officials.