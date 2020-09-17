Official Trump campaign poster contains … Russian soldiers and aircraft

On September 8, the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, coordinated by the Republican National Committee and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign team, published this poster online with the announcement: “Support Our Troops.” But as the site noted Politico , the poster is not original: it was taken on the website Shutterstock.com , an image bank, where it was published under the title: “Military silhouettes of soldiers and air force against the background of sunset”.

The poster actually shows Russian soldiers and a MiG-29, a battle plan developed by the Soviet army.

Artur Zakirov, the designer of the original image, made in 2015, explains to Politico that he collected several elements, including an advertising image of Russian soldiers and a 3D computer-generated image of the MiG-29, a fighter aircraft developed at the time. of the Soviet Union. “It’s a scene completely recreated, from different pictures I took,” he explains, and also describes that the sky is photographed in Russia, the mountains in Greece and the ground in France. by Politico, Pierre Sprey, an American engineer who participated in the development of the F-15 and A-10 planes, confirms that the plane in the background is not a model used by the American Air Force. “It’s definitely a MiG-29. I am happy to see that he supports our troops, “he said.

Wassim Nasr, a journalist with France 24, also stressed on September 15 on Twitter that the weapon that the soldiers have is an AK-74, an automatic weapon of Soviet manufacture … which an American soldier never risks using.

Ironically, the MiG-29 was developed and launched in 1977 by the Soviet Union in response to the US F-15 and F-16. The poster remained online from September 8 to 13 before it was released. withdrawn by Donald Trump’s campaign law.