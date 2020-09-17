OM, Villas-Boas: “Our plan did not work”

André Villas-Boas, OM coach, accepted his mistakes after the mistake that was registered against ASSE on Thursday.

After a brilliant start to the championship, OM missed on Thursday night by falling at home against Saint-Etienne. A setback that sanctioned a rather domestic achievement. Phocéens attacked the match in reverse order and the adjustments made at the break were not enough to turn the tide. André Villas-Boas, the coach, took responsibility for this failed excursion.

“Of course, the responsibility is always mine, he confided after the match on the Téléfoot channel. It is true that the plan did not work. We did not have the depth, and ASSE pushed us, as Paris did. We had no success either. We can be 0-2 from a quarter in the game. There was no intensity on our part, nor aggression, while on ASSE it was. “

“We have missed success”

The Portuguese technician admits that he lacked mastery, but he also emphasizes the lack of success that his training suffered from: “We could go back to 1-1 but we missed it in the first half. The second period was better, but we had bad luck on the chance. We improved the depth, we started to find spaces between the lines. And we missed success. When we conceded the second goal, we were too unbalanced. And that goal killed the game. “

For the second time in a row, Marseille has played without a real number 9. Will this tactical system be repeated next weekend against Lille? Villas-Boa’s answer: “No, Dario is back. And then, what we tried, we can not say that it worked well “.