restrictions for Lyon and Nice

Restrictive measures will be decided locally by Saturday for the cities of Lyon and Nice, where the coronavirus is circulating at a worrying level, Health Minister Olivier Véran announced on Thursday during a press conference.

“The Covid-19 epidemic is once again very active in our country”: the words come from Health Minister Olivier Véran, who announced at a press conference on Thursday 17 September that the health situation in the Lyon and Nice metropolitan areas will require “measures to stop the virus from circulating in these territories “.

“The development of epidemiological indicators led us to take the same approach for the cities of Lyon and Nice as in Bordeaux and Marseille,” the minister continued.

In addition, “if health conditions do not improve” in Marseille and Guadeloupe, where measures have already been adopted, “it will undoubtedly be necessary to take even stronger measures”, warned Olivier Véran, citing “the possible closure of bars” or “banning public gatherings”. “.

These communications respond to the Government’s desire not to apply the same measures uniformly in France without “adapting them to each territory”.

This is one of the “four pillars” of its strategy. The other three are barrier gestures (including the mask), the triptych “test, alert, protect” and “protection for the elderly and the most vulnerable”.

“Real organizational difficulties” to test

In addition, childcare workers, who until now had to wear the mask only in the presence of parents, will now also wear it with children, according to a new opinion from the High Council for Public Health on issues of transmission from children to children and children to adults.

“These new elements will enable us to relax in the school health record in the next few days,” Olivier Véran continued without further clarification, suggesting that the Minister of National Education would return to this issue.

On the other hand, he did not announce measures to reduce the too long delays to take a test or get the result.

“We are facing real organizational difficulties,” he admitted.

More than 10,500 new cases of contamination in 24 hours

On Thursday, France registered a daily register of cases of coronavirus infection, with 10,593 new cases diagnosed in 24 hours, according to figures published by Public Health France.

The number of new hospital stays during the last seven days increased to 3,223, compared with 2976 on Wednesday and the number of intensive care units to 535, compared to 508 the day before.

France recorded 50 new deaths in 24 hours, including 20,567 in hospitals, bringing the number of deaths to 31,095 since the epidemic began in March last year.

Growing mistrust of the population

In addition to this rebound, the government must also overcome the growing mistrust of the population. Almost one in two French people thinks that the CEO does not “take sufficient precautions” and 62% do not “trust” it to fight the epidemic, according to an Elabe survey for BFMTV.

During the Defense Council last Friday, “the president demanded a number of points and demanded results,” a source from the government told AFP. “I have the president’s confidence,” Mr Véran assured, while the media assured that the latter had put him under pressure.

With AFP