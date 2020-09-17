Ronald Koeman can not sit on the Barca bench due to Quique Setién

Quique Setién still under contract with Barça, the Dutch coach will not be able to sit on the Catalan bench against Villarreal.

This is only a legal issue but at the moment it has consequences for the athlete. If he took his place on the FC Barcelona bench in two friendly matches against Gimnastic and Girona, Ronald Koeman will not be able to sit with his assistants on the first day of La Liga against Villarreal, on 26 or 27 September. .

The situation may change then, but at this time the Dutchman is still not considered Barca’s new coach by RFEF.

As reported by the COPE channel, the Spanish federation is not yet in a position to process Koeman’s signature, as Quique Setién is still under contract with Blaugrana, despite his departure in the summer. The Catalans now have ten days to resolve the matter …