Servette – Reims (0-1), winning return in Europe for Reims

Stade de Reims did not miss its reunion on the continental stage. The Champagne team dismissed Servette in the Europa League (1-0).

In anticipation of his big comeback in Europe, Reims fulfilled his mission on Thursday during the second qualifier in C3. For its first continental match in 57 years, the Champagne formation made it an honor to dominate the Servette de Genève from home. It was at least of the gaps (1-0), but no one will be chosen because the qualifier is in the pocket.

The difference was made with only one goal and it was made in the 4th minute game Valon Berisha launched Rémois on the royal road with a full-axed strike in the box, after a good serve from Dereck Kutesa. Arrived at Auguste Delaune this summer to “make Reims grow”, the Kosovar international has therefore agreed word for word.

Reims resisted well

During the rest of the match, and against the teammates of their former member Grejohn Kyei, Champenois suffered and conceded 13 opposing strikes in particular. But they folded without breaking and kept their meager advantage until the end. David Guion has put in place a perfect plan to withstand the Swiss formation.

Reims therefore continues to dream and hopes for a presence in the group stage in this competition. The hardest part remains to be done, but Boulaye Dia and others have every reason to believe in their chances. In the next round, they will challenge Fehervar (formerly Videoton), a Hungarian team that took out PSG 1984/1985 and Bordeaux 2017/2018 in the European Cup.