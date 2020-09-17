six months ago woke up in a crowded France

On March 17, 2020, the day after President Emmanuel Macron’s speech, containment measures were taken for the French people in order to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the country. From “surprise” to “anxiety”, some limited people remember, six months later, this unsurpassed moment.

“From noon tomorrow and for at least two weeks, our trips will be greatly reduced”: on March 16, 2020, Emmanuel Macron spoke To inform the inclusion of the French people from the next day, March 17. The moment is serious for the CEO: it is then a matter of stopping the spread of Covid-19 in order not to reach saturation in French hospitals.

To this end, measures aim to reduce as much as possible the social interactions between French women and men. “The slogan is clear: stay at home!”, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner explains after Emmanuel Macron’s speech. Six months ago, everyone lived this very moment in their own way, not knowing that these “at least fifteen days” would extend over almost eight weeks (a total of 55 days) until the end of May 11, 2020.

“My husband and I went to town to shop that day [le 17 mars]”, explains Evelyne, 63, who lives in a village in Eure, near a town of about 9,000.” The first feeling when we arrived was emptiness. No cars, no one on the sidewalk … We felt that something had happened and that everyone stayed at home. Living in the countryside, we quickly returned home. Another life began. “

The ban on movement, except in exceptional cases, takes effect gradually on March 17 at 12.00 “a tolerance” from the police and gendarmerie services. “Our only certificate check was that day,” Evelyne explains. “We felt that the municipal police were not well aware of it, it was also very new to them. We did not want them to take our document in hand. In addition, they did not respect a minimum meter.”

Other people were amazed at the chain of events that led to this confinement. “When they first announced it, I did not really understand what was going on,” admits Pierre, 34, who then lived in Cannes (Alpes-Maritimes). This cycling enthusiast “did not know then if we could go out or not”. And he adds: “I was at home, I prepared myself not to show up in a week, but I did not expect it to take these proportions at all. [près de deux mois de confinement, NDLR]. “

“I do not know when it will be the next time I meet my loved ones again”

Romain M., 33, also became nasty during his work – a freelance journalist in Paris – during the congestion. “These days were a huge emotional boost,” he explains. “I had to leave a few days after the birth in 20 days of reporting in a war zone. The countries concerned had closed their borders, I was stuck. I went from a phase of mental preparation to entering an area where I could potentially be. under fire … Locked in my apartment, with my cat and books. “

Most people contacted by France 24 had felt the tide was changing before March 17th. This is the case with Morgane, 30, who lives in Paris and for whom “the real turning point” was the announcement on Thursday, March 12 of closure of nurseries, schools, colleges, colleges and universitiesfrom the following Monday. “There we knew it was really something serious. I had never seen that in my lifetime it was a huge shock,” she recalls. “We had no visibility, we did not know how long it would last … And it made me a little crazy to say to myself: ‘I do not know when it’s next time I’ll meet my relatives again’.”

Morgane, who calls himself “hypochondriac”, “panicked[t]then at the slightest bad feeling “, as on Sunday, March 15, when she went to vote for the first round of local elections:” I have never voted with so much anxiety, I freaked out as soon as I saw a person too close to me. She adds this “government communication”, which was also for her “a source of anxiety. “The closure of schools on March 12, the closure of bars and restaurants almost immediately from the evening of the 14th, the holding of the municipal elections on the 15th, the presidential announcements on the 16th …” It was very violent, the way in which the containment was announced, a real emotional roller coaster, “she said.

For Pierre, who is a teacher, the closure of schools was also a tipping point. “We felt it was coming a few days, we did not really know where we were, so I was not surprised by this announcement,” he recalls. However, he believed that the confinement would really last “only two weeks.” And he remembers his bike ride on Sunday, March 15, on the Côte d’Azur: “I discovered that there were many people on the streets, as if they felt that they would be locked up and that they would not be able to escape it.”

Others, such as Evelyne and her husband, realized a little earlier that the situation was not shaped to be the most promising. “I do sports, and when we arrive it is: the kiss” how are you “… It’s a pat on the shoulder”, she reminds. “And there, in early March, I started taking a step back and saying, ‘Well, no … maybe it’s better for us to be careful.'” There were reactions to the situation. “It’s nothing … You have ideas! ‘It was March 9. Eight days later we were limited.”