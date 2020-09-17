Soro calls on opposition to unite, says candidacy “irrevocable”

Former Iberian Prime Minister and former Ivorian Prime Minister Guillaume Soro said at a news conference in Paris on Thursday that his candidacy for president on October 31 was “irrevocable” and demanded that a union of the opposition be given “free and open elections”. His candidacy, along with 39 others, including former President Laurent Gbagbo, was rejected by the Constitutional Council.

“Keeping the election on the 31st is not meaningful. Participating in it would support Alassane Ouattara’s institutional coup,” said Guillaume Soro, urging the opposition, including former presidents Laurent Gbagbo and Henri Konan Bédié. , to unite to block a third term for outgoing President Alassane Ouattara.

“My candidacy is firm, irrevocable and irrevocable,” said Guillaume Soro, who also held the presidency of the Ivorian National Assembly. Selui him, “Ivory Coast is on the edge of the abyss” since Alassane Ouattara decided to run for a third term.

Guillaume Soroa also called for “arresting ECOWAS in order to achieve transparent elections” and assured that “there will be no election” on October 31 without going into details.

The current president announced his candidacy for a third term and was then validated by the Constitutional Council. The latter also did the same for former president Henri Konan Bédié (1993-1999), Pascal Affi Nguessan, former prime minister during the presidency of Laurent Gbagbo and former deputy Kouadio Konan Bertin, dissident for Henri KonanBédié’s party.

The announcement of Alassane Outtara’s candidacy in early August had caused clashes, particularly in society, which had left about fifteen dead.

Tensions are rising in Côte d’Ivoire as the presidential election approaches. The EDS (Together for Democracy and Sovereignty) platform, which submitted the candidacy of Laurent Gbagbo, on Wednesday called for “demonstrations” following the rejection of the former president’s action and the validation of the candidacy during a third term by President Alassane Ouattara.

The day before the appeal, however, the Ivorian authorities extended the ban on demonstrations held in August until 30 September.

With AFP