The Dublin Regulation, the impossible reform?

By seeking to repeal the Dublin Regulation, which imposes the responsibility of asylum seekers on the first country to enter the European Union, Brussels acknowledges the dysfunctions in the reception of migrants. But the twenty-seven, more divided than ever in this matter, are they ready for a revision of the text? Parts of answers.

Ursula Von der Leyen has made it one of the priorities of her mandate: to reform Dublin Regulation, which requires the first EU country where the migrant arrives to process their asylum application. “I can announce that we’re leaving [l’]abolish it and replace it with a new European migration system for migration, “the President of the Commission told Parliament on Wednesday (16 September).

States with external borders such as Greece, Italy and Malta welcomed this announcement. They feel dissatisfied with this regulation because of their geographical location which puts them at the forefront.

On 23 September, the President of the Commission will present a new version of migration policy, which has so far been rejected many times. “There will be common structures for asylum and return. And there will be a new strong solidarity mechanism,” she continued. A strong term at a time then the fire in the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbosover 8,000 adults and 4,000 street children revealed the lack of mutual assistance between European countries.

To better understand the challenge of this new European reform of migration policy, France 24 decodes the Dublin Regulation, which has divided the twenty-seven so much, especially since the migration crisis in 2015.

Why is the Dublin Regulation dysfunctional?

The shortcomings have always existed but were revealed by the migration crisis in 2015, say migration policy experts. This text was signed in 2013 and was called “Dublin III” is based on an agreement between the members of the European Union and Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. It stipulates that the examination of an exile’s asylum application is the first country to enter Europe. For example, if an immigrant who has passed through Italy arrives in France, the French authorities are in theory not obliged to register Dublin’s request.

The signatory countries to the Dublin Regulation. © European Union

In the face of the influx of refugees in recent years, countries with external borders, such as Greece and Italy, felt abandoned by the rest of Europe. “The burden is too important for this Mediterranean bloc,” said Matthieu Tardis, a researcher at the Migration and Citizenship Center of Ifri (French Institute for International Relations). The text is seen as “a mechanism for state responsibility and not for solidarity”, he believes.

Its implementation is also difficult to set up. France and Germany, which have concentrated the majority of asylum applications since the early 2000s, are struggling to return to Dublin. In France, only 11.5% was transferred to the country of entry. Across the Rhine, the proportion does not exceed 15%. Consequence: many of them remain “stranded” in migratory camps in Calais or in northern Paris.

The waiting time for asylum seekers is also considered too long. A refugee passing through Italy and submitting an asylum application in France can wait up to 18 months before returning. “During this period, he was in a situation of uncertainty that was very detrimental to him but also to the European Union. It was a lost-lost system,” commented Matthieu Tardis.

This regulation is not adapted to asylum seekers, a surpassed Cimade (Committee for the movement of evacuees). In a report, the organization describes this system as “the infernal machine for European asylum”. “It does not take into account family ties or the languages ​​spoken by refugees,” said the association’s asylum director, Gérard Sadik.

Seven years after seeing the light of day, the ordinance was awarded the death blow through detention linked to sanitary conditions to combat Covid-19. “During this period, no transfer took place,” we assure Cimade.

Can the solidarity mechanism replace it?

“There will be a new strong solidarity mechanism,” Ursula von der Leyen promised, without giving further details. At this point we already know that positions differ, even opposite each other, between the twenty-seven.

The North-West Bloc (Germany, France, Austria, Benelux) remains rooted in the current principle of responsibility, but agrees to abide by a solidarity mechanism. What criteria is the distribution of the number of asylum seekers based on? How to choose them? No decision has been made yet. “They are ready to compromise because they want to show that the European Union can go further and act on the migration issue,” assures Matthieu Tardis.

On the other hand, the so-called Visegrad Group (Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia), a little inclined to welcome, rejects all principles of solidarity. “They say they are ready to send financial resources, staff for border control but refuse to receive asylum seekers,” describes the researcher from Ifri.

With regard to the Mediterranean bloc (Greece, Italy, Malta, Cyprus, Spain), questions remain about the North-West bloc’s proposal: will the solidarity mechanism be activated permanently or in exceptional cases? Which populations are eligible for asylum? And who is responsible for the return? “Since the northern league withdrew from the coalition in the Italian government, dialogue is once again possible,” said Matthieu Tardis.

However, an agreement seems necessary to show that the European Union is not completely bankrupt in this matter. “But the Visegrad bloc does not necessarily think this issue,” he adds. Only the health situation linked to Covid-19, which places eastern countries in a fragile economic situation, could change its position, the researcher states.

And the pay-as-you-go mechanisms?

The pay-as-you-go mechanism, in the pipeline since 2016, regularly returns to the negotiating table. Its principle: the country’s reception capacity depends on its demographic and economic importance. That would be 30% for Germany, against a third of requests today, and 20% for France, which has 18%. “It would be a winning alternative for these two countries, but not for the Visegrad bloc, which opposes it,” decrypts Gérard Sadik, Cimade’s asylum chief.

This doctrine would be based on a computerized system that lists all data on asylum seekers in a single database. But the use of artificial intelligence for the benefit of the administrative procedure does not only mean benefits in Cimade’s eyes: “The algorithm will not be able to take into account the family ties of asylum seekers”, Judge Gérard Sadik.

What are the chances of a redesign?

The European Union has already tried to reform this sea serpent several times. A text called “Dublin IV” had already been under way since 2016 by, for example, proposing that the responsibility of the first host state be final, but it has been buried in the face of internal disagreement.

It remains to be seen what is the exact content of the new version that will be presented on September 23 by Ursula Van der Leyen. At La Cimade, we fear a tightening of migration policy and, in particular, a strengthening of border controls.

However, the negotiations promise to be “complicated and difficult” because “the interests of the member states are not the same”, Greek Deputy Migration Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos recalled on Thursday 17 September. And above all, the new version must have the consent of Parliament, but also of the states. The renovation is still far away.