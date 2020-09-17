The Islamic State group claims the murder of eight people, including six French

In its propaganda magazine on Thursday, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the August 9 assassination of eight people in Niger, including six French aid workers and two Nigerians.

The publication, authenticated by several sources, including the American organ SITE, which specializes in monitoring jihadist groups, provokes a “lightning attack” in the Kouré region that resulted in the deaths of six French “crusaders” and two “apostates.” Nigeria.

The young French aid workers, two men and four women, were killed by their Nigerian driver and guide by armed men on motorcycles on August 9 while visiting the Kouré Giraffe Reserve, 60 km south. east of the capital Niamey where they were based.

After the attack, the Nigerian government closed the reserve while France placed the site in a “red zone”, just like the rest of the country, except for the capital.

Niger, a very poor Sahel country, is plagued by recurring jihadist attacks that have left hundreds dead.

Together with nearby Mali and Burkina Faso, it is in the heart of a vast area ruled by jihadist groups claiming to be the Islamic State or its rival Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), and home to some 5,100 French soldiers from Barkhane’s terrorist force.

With AFP