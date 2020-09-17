“There are differences between allies, that’s understandable”

While Paris supports Athens in the crisis facing Ankara, the Turkish ambassador to France answered questions from France 24. According to Ismail Hakki Musa, “the Turkish people are a great friend of the French people, and vice versa.”

Relations between Paris and Ankara have deteriorated significantly in recent weeks due to France’s support for Greece in the conflict between the country and Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean.

The tone between the two countries rose last week when Emmanuel Macrona declared that “the Turkish people, a great people, deserve something else”, in a clear reference to the actions of the Turkish government and their consequences.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attacked his French counterpart on Thursday (September 17), calling him “ambitious incapable” because of his firm support for Greece in the eastern Mediterranean.

Guest in France 24, the Turkish Ambassador to France recalled “the Franco-Turkish history, the history of our relations dating back five, six centuries”. “Between friends, allies, there are differences, it is understandable. We have had, it must be admitted, better days,” continued Ismail Hakki Musa. “Of course there are serious disputes today, you can call them such, but to speak of a point of no return, no, I would even say that it is exaggerated. The Turkish people are a great friend of the people. French and vice versa. “

According to the ambassador, “our French friends wanted to side with Greece for their own reasons. Since there is disagreement in the region, it would be best not to participate among those countries that do not agree”.

Turkey claims the right to exploit hydrocarbon deposits in a maritime area that Athens considers to be under its sovereignty. The two countries have shown their muscle with declarations of war, military maneuvers and transports to the area.

With AFP