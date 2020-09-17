VIDEO – Cornet: “Replay Champions League”

Ivorian winger Maxwel Cornet is keen to play in the Champions League with his Lyon training.

For the first time since 1997, Olympic participation in the European Cup is deprived. A difficult situation for Les Gones, especially since they remain in a semi-final played in the Champions League. However, Rudi Garcia’s men do not ruminate on their fate. They have promised to do everything this season so as not to have to relive this ordeal in 2021. Maxwel Cornet, the team’s Ivorian winger, confirmed this during his latest press conference. He and his teammates are aiming for the top 3 in the championship.