“Africa is now the epicenter of jihad”

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for killing six French aid workers and their two guides in Niger on Thursday. Analysis with Wassim Nasr, columnist at France 24 and specialist in jihadist movements.

The massacre had shocked France and Niger in the summer. The Islamic State organization’s propaganda claimed on Thursday (September 17) for the murder in Niger on August 9 of eight people, including six French aid workers and two Nigerians. The young French aid workers, two men and four women, were murdered with their Nigerian driver and guide by armed men on motorcycles on August 9 while visiting the Kouré Giraffe Reserve, 60 km southeast. from the capital Niamey, where they were based. Decryption with Wassim Nasr, journalist at France 24 specialist in jihadist movements and author at Plon of “Islamic State, the accomplished fact”.

How credible is this late statement from the organization Islamic State?

Wassim Nasr: This statement is completely credible insofar as it is accompanied by a photo taken during the attack. This shot differs from the remains we saw circulating shortly after the attack. In the background we see completely blurred silhouettes: these are the women. In the foreground, the already wounded men are easily recognizable and are being executed. It is likely that these photos are actually screenshots from a video, but the video may never be published due to the presence of women.

The statement is admittedly late, but there is no real rule in the matter. The Islamic State took two years to take responsibility for the attack on Tongo Tongo in October 2017, in which four American soldiers were killed. The claim may be late because the attack was probably carried out by a traveling group. So it may have taken a while for the image to be transferred to the organization’s propaganda services.

What were the terrorists looking for when they attacked humanitarian workers and their comrades?

If it really is a traveling group of the Islamic State organization, it was probably brought to this area due to military pressure from the Barkhan force and the conflict in the three border areas. [Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger]. Auxiliary workers’ vehicles were clearly identified as such. That is probably what made these terrorists attack them. The Islamic State organization is intensifying its attacks on Western NGOs.

In this it differs from Al-Qaeda, which is more in a logic of implantation in the local populations. Death to Westerners, however, can only promote them because it leads to loss of aid and capital. Finally, al-Qaeda’s actions are more hostage, while the Islamic State does not currently have the material resources.

Is the establishment of the Islamic State in Africa new?

Africa has become the epicenter of jihad, whether for Al Qaeda or for the Islamic State. The latter is established territorially in several places in Africa: it has a subsidiary in Lake Chad due to the Sahel, another in Sinai and a third in Central Africa, in an area that includes DR Congo and Mozambique, countries where the group has several locations such as Mocimboa da Praia. There are also what we might call local cells that can organize sporadic attacks or attacks in several other countries: Tunisia, Algeria, Libya …

Despite the loss of its sanctuary in Iraq and Syria, the Islamic State continues to expand. This already existed this autumn, but we were less interested in it due to the worrying existence of this proto-state in the Levant. The best example is Libya. At least one envoy was sent there in 2013 in Sirte, then fighters to Derna in 2014. Abu Nabil al-Anbari, a close ally of Baghdadi, then joined them, which is indisputable proof of interest and targeted in the organization’s region, while it is already in war on several fronts in the Levant.

We also saw a group in Sinai promise loyalty to him in 2014, just as Boko Haram in West Africa did in 2015. We mention a branch of Central Africa in a speech by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi from 2018. To establish itself, the Islamic State never comes from nothing , it relies on the dynamics of local groups. And before its presence is revealed in a region, there is always work done by the upstream organization.