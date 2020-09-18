after religious holidays, the number of cases of Covid-19 and panic increases

Between 2 and 16 September, the number of detected cases per day increased from approximately 350 over 800.

As of September 16, the kingdom had 6,824 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

This curve The number of people with Covid-19 in Bahrain since the beginning of the epidemic clearly shows a sudden increase in the number of cases since the beginning of September.

As a result, the fear has won city residents and residents who flocked to mobile screening centers, tests in the only permanent screening center in the country are by appointment. In these photos published on Twitter, we see long lines in front of two mobile test centers.

” Social distancing is not respected in front of the mobile screening center installed in Nadi El Ittihad (in Manama) ” worries this Bahraini internet user in this photo posted on Twitter on September 13 and shows two long queues.

This video, which was published on Twitter on September 5, 2020, shows a long line of women outside a mobile test center in the Barbarian region, west of the capital Manama.