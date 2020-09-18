Anthony Lopes: “The balance? Inadmissible for the Olympics”

Anthony Lopes, the Olympic goalkeeper, gave an uncompromising assessment of his team’s disappointing start to the season.

For the third time in a row, the Olympics did not win in Ligue 1. On Friday, the Rhone residents drew against Nîmes Olympique (0-0). A negative series that extends and does not do justice to this education. A reality that Anthony Lopes did not fail to emphasize at the last whistle.

At the Téléfoot microphone, the goalkeeper for Les Gones admitted that the balance sheet is too insufficient and that we must quickly turn on the heat blue. “Worrying is a big word. 5 out of 12 points is unacceptable for a club like Lyon, he complained. We have to do the whole box at home. (We have to) Trying to create a fortress here. We did not. We have a very complicated week. Now we have to get back to work, because there is a lot to improve. “

“There have been three games where we have not materialized our situations”

After the match, a real irritation was read on the faces of the Lyonnais bosses. “When you are not winning at home, it is normal to have frustration and nervousness, said the Portuguese porter. But we must try to move forward and find the positive. What marked us tonight is the goal. We had situations at the beginning of the match and we did not realize them. And it has been 2.3 matches that it lasts “.

Finally, Lopes released a word about the new tactical system that Rudi Garcia has introduced. For him, and despite the fact that the two points fell, it was an interesting alternative: “Defense at 4, we adapt. You can play multiple systems. I think that was a good solution. It allowed us to create the surplus offensively. We missed the target. “