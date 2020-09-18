Bayern – Schalke 04 (8-0), Bayern ace access

From its first Bundesliga match, Bayern offered a goal festival on Friday. Munich defeated Schalke 04 (8-0).

Gnabry-Sané, an already irresistible wing duo

Bayern Munich has started its German championship campaign on a high note. Opposite Schalke 04, the defending champion signed a final victory with 8 goals scored and nothing was released. A strength that says a lot about the potential of this team and its still intact appetite.

With 4 minutes played, the visitors broke through on the right after some poor defending. The executioner of the Olympics in the semi-finals of the Champions League made his sense of goal speak, and he did it again in the second half, with two other pawns sitting in the space of 8 minutes (47 and 59th). To serve him was Leroy Sané. The former Manchester City was very much in sight for his first official appearance with the Bavarian side. In addition to his two assistants, the German international also found the fault himself (71st).

The other goal scorers in Munich in this meeting were captains Leon Goretzka (19), Robert Lewandowski (31st sp) and Thomas Muller (70th). However, the honor of closing the brand was given to a young neophyte. Jamal Musiala, a middle-aged barely 17, completed his family’s show with a magnificent cross strike at the entrance to the surface (81st).

Bavaria therefore did not take half measures for this readmission meeting. Hansi Flick’s team is as impressive as ever in all areas. And with this great success, it sends a clear message to all its competitors in the German elite: it is determined to continue its undisputed reign on the national stage.