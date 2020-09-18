Before Covid-19, Heritage Days was forced to adapt

The European Culture and Culture Days are held this weekend under unique conditions. Troubled by Coronavirus, visits are expected to be fewer, but also more innovative and unique.

Different inheritance days, though Heritage days But in most French cities and regions, Covid-19 will not have won37e edition which will be held on 19 and 20 September in France and in Europe. Forced to review the course of health restrictions that visitors offer this year offers unique, virtual and more personal visits.

Because maintaining this legacy weekend seems to be the second non-negotiable part of Emmanuel Macron. “Our French art de vivre consists of major sporting and cultural events. [et] “Every time we can keep them, we have to keep them with restrictions,” said the President of the Republic on Wednesday during his participation in a stage of the Tour de France. The head of state has him – even visited on Friday, September 18, as part of days, a historic mansion in Gers, Hotel de Polignac is in a condom.

In individual contexts, special circumstances

However, the list of territories that are forced to close their doors to the curious has increased in recent days, with about 1,500 events that have to be canceled at 400 locations. The regions of Bouches-du-Rhône, Guadeloupe and Bordeaux have withdrawn this year due to the “worrying” progression, according to the prefecture, in cases of coronavirus. Everything like the Lille metropolis and the cities of Nice, Bordeaux, Saint-Étienne, Firminy, Ajaccio, Maubeuge, Dunkirk, Boulogne-sur-Mer …

For the 13,000 remaining sites that offer more than 20,000 activities to the public, visits will be conducted under very specific conditions. At least no one will be able to avoid wearing the mask, which has become mandatory, or avoid hand disinfection with hydroalcohol gel. For the more sensitive places, the organizers have chosen marked tours that are only available via booking via the Internet. About 20% of the places that are open this weekend have already exposed visitors to this type of condition. established meters, which vary greatly depending on the venue. Endless queues along the most prestigious sites. The Elysée Palace, like the Hôtel de Matignon, therefore offers visits this year to more controlled flows with 125 people per half hour.

“This year, the goal is not quantitative,” explained Laurent Roturier, Regional Director of Cultural Affairs (Drac) in Île-de-France, in an interview with France 24. We know we will not achieve the goals. 11 million visitors as in previous years. Still, we will undoubtedly get quality. In addition, it is very likely that we will renew certain conditions set by Covid-19, such as the mandatory reservation for the next editions. “

Virtual tours: excursions on Instagram, walk on Facebook

The less fortunate, who did not manage to get a place in time – The Élysée and Matignon are already fullwill be able to take comfort in the many virtual visits proposed this year. The Elysée Palace, the Court of Auditors and a hundred other websites will open their doors to lovers of ancient stones, as long as they take the trouble to visit Facebook and Instagram. It will also be possible to immerse yourself on Saturday for 45 minutes inside the Notre-Dame reconstruction site or get lost in the endless alleys of Radio France via social networks.

RATP and SNCF for their part offer “a 100% digital offer” with 25 video and audio capsules. On its platform, “Welcome aboard” RATP virtual users to board the first wooden subway of the 20th century. SNCF, it allows visitors to travel from their sofa aboard the Orient Express. Before we took a guided tour of the Gare de Lyon clock. “During the containment, we could see how the French praised the digital for culture. It is in this perspective that we have developed the digital offer that we have never done before, concludes Laurent Roturier.

Other sites such asThe Louvre“take advantage of” the limited conditions to offer hikers guided tours in small groups. A way to wake up to prevent gestures without giving up physical visits. For the first time crossing of the Ministry of Culture, The Council of State and the Constitutional Council of Paris will be fully guided. The course, about 2:30, allows visitors to gradually discover the three institutions, those that bring them to life, as well as the Palais-Royal’s remarkable architectural and cultural heritage.

Extramural animations

Some organizers have favored visits from outside, more compatible with Covid-19. In Paris, carpenters in this sense will present their know-how to the public at the Notre-Dame forecourt. Without reservation and free of charge, spectators will be able to present their tools, square wood to create beams and build a “frame yard” by following all stages of construction. “It is certain that the exterior sites, such as the archeological sites that were currently opened in the Paris region, such as at Etiolles in Essonne, at Pincevent in the Seine-et-Marne or in the forest of Fontainebleau, are very successful,” the director continues.

Each edition has its share of unpublished visits, and in this area this 37th edition is completely on a par with the previous ones. “More than forty new proposals this year, in Île-de-France alone,” enthusiastic the cultural director. Many places that have been closed to the public so far really open their doors, such as the iron house in Poissy, the artist’s studio for Bateau-Lavoir in Paris, the Auberge des Dauphins – an architectural copy of the Petit Trianon in the Drôme … Art Deco Dumagasin from the new galleries in Saint-Quentin in Aisne at the old circular prison Autun in Burgundy, past the house movable Jean ProuvéàNancy, the proposals are several.

“Many efforts have been made this year to ensure that sanitation is met. There is therefore no reason to deprive yourself,” concludes Laurent Roturier. Heritage also needs visitors to live. But I’m not worried., After these periods of confinement and restrictions, the French have shown their belonging and their need for culture. “