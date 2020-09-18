cascade ecological issues

In the midst of the controversy surrounding the arrival of 5G technology in France, the government welcomed the publication of a report that excluded all health risks associated with frequencies. But if the debate on danger seems closed, many questions remain about the many ecological issues. France 24 takes status.

Since the publication in JDD, Sunday 13 September forum with about sixty left-wing officials demanding a moratorium on 5Gthe reactions merge. After Emmanuel Macron mocked the signatories and their “Amish model” on Monday, the Minister of Ecological Transition went ahead on Wednesday, September 16, confirming that there was “no health risk” linked to the frequencies in 5G.

The announcement, on Tuesday, of a study concluding the absence of “negative effects” represents a victory for the government, just days before the start of the auction to distribute frequencies to mobile operators.

For the CEO, the message is clear: 5G is a technological advance that is crucial for France’s competitiveness. However, the debate continues on environmental issues. From pollution risks to potential ecological benefits, France 24 provides an overview of the arguments.

• Fear of the rebound effect

Energy consumption is one of the biggest ecological problems that digital technology causes. In France, these technologies represent “the first electricity consumption in the office and the second at home”, underlines the ADEME (Government Ecological Transitional Agency) in its November 2019 report.

Proponents of 5G also emphasize better energy efficiency, which also enables a 10-fold increase in throughput and significantly reduces charging times. Therefore, even traffic 5G would enable significant energy gains.

However, the advent of this new technology raises fears of the explosion of data consumption and hence electricity; this is called the “rebound effect”.

“The question is not the energy savings made possible by this new technology, but what we will do with this energy gain,” estimates Alma Dufour, campaign manager for overproduction and specialist in digital products for NGO Friends of the Earth. “But when there is a technological advance, the progress is used to produce more. 5G offers higher speed and new opportunities for individuals and businesses, which will lead to an explosion in electricity consumption. Energy superior savings”.

• An explosion of digital pollution?

Today, the digital sector accounts for about 3% of greenhouse gas production in France. Pollution is much lower than in other sectors, such as construction or transport, but which is growing exponentially.

But while 5G enables progress in energy consumption, its infrastructure poses several problems. Not only do 5G antennas consume more energy than 4G antennas (about 3% extra consumption), but they have lower radiation: “5G requires infrastructure installed closer to the users,” explains Vincent Courboulay, a teacher researcher who specializes in digital at the University of La Rochelle . “We will therefore need to install more antennas than for 4G. In addition, 5G does not replace 4G, it is added and represents an important ecological issue in terms of pollution, but also land use planning.” For its part, the French Telecom Federation assures us that the problem is not current: “Initially, 5G will use the existing 4G infrastructure and then gradually replace it. The new antennas will be installed in several years. According to changing needs”.

Another cause for concern is pollution that will be caused by the renewal of 5G laptops. The number of telephones used in France is estimated at over 60 million. But very few are compatible with 5G. “Hardware renewal will therefore be a major problem, as the production of digital equipment accounts for about 40% of the sector’s greenhouse gas emissions. Of course, this will not happen overnight, but there is a real effect. Incentives with 5G,” explains Alma Dufour. “Mobile telephony is a particularly polluting sector, as recycling is completely non-existent. No rare earth is reused for smartphone manufacturing. Recycling takes time and research. It is now cheaper to extract rare earth metals, as it has become an extremely competitive sector, although it is extremely polluting, ”she complains.

• Operators who want to be reassuring

Although it now seems certain that the advent of 5G will greatly increase digital use in France, some believe that this situation will, on the contrary, reduce the overall environmental impact.

“Today you have, on the one hand, telecom companies that undertake to reduce their energy footprint and, on the other hand, an advanced technology that represents major energy gains, with, for example, teleworking as we were observed during the Covid crisis,” said Nicolas Guérin, president of the French telecoms union.

In its report from 2019, Arcep (French electronic communications authority) goes in this direction and emphasizes that digital technology “has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions from several business sectors”, citing as an example “the intelligent adaptation of thermal energy in buildings or even the discovery and measurement of losses in energy networks “.

The Ministry of Ecological Transition was contacted by France 24 and believes that it is too early to assess the potential benefits of 5G: “Several experiments are underway, especially with smart irrigation which also assesses the needs of sensors. Only on telework, but we currently can not say that 5G will have a positive impact on the environment “.

The first parts of the report on the environmental impact ordered by the state are expected in mid-November, two weeks after the auction is launched to distribute frequencies. For the final conclusions, it takes several months.

“It has not escaped you that we have a government with technophiles,” said the Ministry of Ecological Transition. “Ecology is a parameter that must be taken into account. Our job is to limit the environmental impact as much as possible. But 5G is a political decision by our government. We already know that this project will not be suspended for ecological issues, regardless of the conclusions in the report.”

The auction for the allocation of 5G frequencies begins on September 29 and should provide the state with more than 2 billion euros.