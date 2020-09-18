Dortmund, Guerreiro: “Sancho can be as good as Cristiano Ronaldo”

The England international has been at the heart of rumors of a huge transfer. His teammate sees him as one of the best players in the world.

Dortmund – Giovanni Reyna wants to reach a new milestone this season

Jadon Sancho has the potential to be “as good as Cristiano RonaldoRaphael Guerreiro said, with the player strongly linked to a move to Manchester United. The Englishman is seen as an “exceptional” asset for Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga team has done everything to drive back the progress of other clubs. As for England’s international edge, Jadon Sancho has had a meteoric rise since leaving Manchester City in 2017 and decided to join BVB.

His achievements attract the attention of the best European clubs, with Manchester United leading the way to bring him back to his homeland. However, Borussia Dortmund will not retire and expect Jadon Sancho to stay at the Ruhr in the short term. Continuity and stability should help the 20-year-old forward shoot to take his game to an even higher level, with Guerreiro claiming that the young phenomenon can follow in the footsteps of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“I’m happy in Dortmund”





Dortmund defender told Bild: “Jadon is still very young, but has already played an exceptional role for us for the last two years. He has the gift of being able to make a difference – with passes, dribbles or goals.”. If Sancho can emulate Cristiano Ronaldo, Guerreiro got wet: “Cristiano is one of the best in the world and to be as good as him, Jadon still has a lot of work to do, a lot. He has everything you need to be as good as Cristiano, maybe even better someday. “

Dortmund v Kehl: “Sancho will stay at least one more season”

While Jadon Sancho will play for Dortmund again in 2020-2021, if he manages to retain his leaders, Guerreiro is determined to make his own mark. The French-born Portuguese international suffered from training problems last season, which limited his playing time and caused rumors that he was moving to Paris Saint-Germain, but he feels updated and eager to return securities.

“I was injured a lot then and my family also had a little homesickness. For Paris, because that was where I grew up. It was a bit of everything, but now we are happy in Dortmund”, concluded the Portuguese international whose versatility is a major asset for BVB. Lucien Favre’s side will open their new Bundesliga campaign on Saturday at home against Borussia Mönchengladbach.