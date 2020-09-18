Exclusive: Afghanistan, the return of the Taliban

In Afghanistan, the time for peace talks has come. Historic peace talks began on September 12 in Doha, Qatar, between political representatives and the Taliban. Objective: to put an end to the conflict that has been going on for 19 years, when the Taliban were thrown out of power by the international coalition. But before the talks, the Taliban demanded the release of about 5,000 of them. Our reporters in Afghanistan met exclusively these amnestied fighters, while a large part of the Afghan population fears further violence.

The amnestied Taliban we encountered in this story from Afghanistan spent several years fighting before being arrested and detained. Today and more than ever, they speak uncompromisingly. Their stay in prison only strengthened their ideological and political affiliation with the Taliban movement. They categorically reject the Afghan government, which they see as a puppet, in US hands. Just like the modern lifestyle, which has developed in the country and especially in Kabul, and which according to them is contrary to the precepts of Islam.

>> To read: “Paris opposes the release of the Taliban convicted of killing French people”

On the other hand, we have encountered a civil society that feels excluded from the peace process. Human rights defenders, organizations for victims of conflict, who want to be heard and who feel left out, even if they are the first victims of the war …

Women fear a dramatic setback after nearly twenty years of progress for their condition. However, they do not deny the differences between rural and urban areas. In the provinces, women’s lives have changed a bit in recent years, and this is certainly one of the major failures of the Kabul government.

All the parties we met wanted to communicate about their position and their feelings. This is the case with this civil society, which wants to be heard about its expectations and demands, such as justice. But this is also the case with the Taliban, who clearly express their desire to live in a country governed by sharia, Islamic law.

>> To read: “Taliban negotiators reiterate demands for an ‘Islamic system’ in Afghanistan”

Ultimately, Afghanistan remains deeply divided on important issues. The peace talks currently taking place in Doha, Qatar, therefore promise to be difficult, as the two societal projects appear to be incompatible.