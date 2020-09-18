In Israel, hundreds of protesters against public inclusion

Hundreds of people demonstrated in Tel Aviv on Thursday night to protest the new three-week lockdown introduced by Benjamin Netanyahu to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

A demonstration in Israel against the new public containment that will take effect in the country on Friday for three weeks, gathered on Thursday, September 17, about 400 people in Tel Aviv.

“When Netanyahu announced the containment, I thought I was going to kill myself!” Says Yael, an Israeli who came to demonstrate Thursday night in Tel Aviv against the new containment that was introduced to deal with a resurgence of the new coronavirus pandemic. “The economy is falling, people are losing their jobs, they are depressed. And for what? For nothing,” she breathes.

On Friday at 14.00 (11.00 GMT) the Hebrew state switches to “victory clali”, a three-week “general containment” that coincides with the beginning of the Jewish holidays – Rosh Hashanah (New Year), Yom Kippur (day of forgiveness) and Sukkout (cottage festivals) – which runs until 11 October.

For Yaël, 60, an office worker at an architectural firm who has lost his job due to the crisis, does not promise the crackdown on the Israeli economy on Sunday night by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israelis had generally accepted without complaint the first containment in March-April, which coincided with the Jewish Passover, but this time the tiredness, incomprehensibility and anger are obvious.

“Europe is gradually returning to normal and we, Israel, are returning,” Yaël complains.

The government “has completely failed to deal with the coronavirus”

Israel, a country of 9 million people, has officially registered more than 172,000 cases of coronavirus, including 1,163 deaths since the pandemic began. The Hebrew state is the country with the highest level of pollution in the last two weeks, according to a global survey conducted by AFP.

“Healthcare raised the red flag last week […]. “We have done everything we can to try to find a balance between health needs and financial needs, but we have witnessed a worrying increase in contamination and the number of serious patients over the past two days,” Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech. aired on Thursday night.

He added that he would not hesitate, if necessary, to toughen the containment measures that were perceived as a sledgehammer by part of the population.

“This is an aggressive measure that destroys the economy and does not help stop the epidemic. The only reason the government is imposing a restriction is that it is completely lost. […], that he has completely failed to deal with the coronavirus, opposition leader Yaïr Lapid replied in an interview with AFP.

No Jewish New Year celebrations in the Great Synagogue in Jerusalem

Israelis will not be able to travel more than 500 meters from their homes, except to go to the market, to the pharmacy or to work, if it is a profession that is considered necessary. Exceptions are planned, such as going to a “funeral or circumcision,” the health ministry said on Thursday, which also imposed restrictions on worship.

Synagogues are generally full the two days of Rosh Hashanah and especially at Yom Kippur. But this year, worshipers will be able to pray in synagogues depending on the size of the building.

For the first time in its history, Jerusalem’s Great Synagogue will not host Jewish New Year celebrations due to restrictions on tackling the outbreak.

This new containment should also stop the demonstrations on Saturday night in front of the Prime Minister’s official residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem. Since the summer, thousands of Israelis have gathered there once a week to condemn the government’s leadership, health and economy of the pandemic.

For Yaniv Segal, a young member of the Pink Front, an activist group for the “weakest” in an “increasingly cruel” society, restraint is not the “right solution to treat the corona”. “Inclusion is political! It’s to stop the demonstrations in Balfour,” he said.

With AFP