Israel: what remains of the kibbutz utopia?

When some Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe, animated by Zionist and socialist ideas, founded the first kibbutz on the shores of the Sea of ​​Galilee in Palestine in 1909, they did not imagine that 40 years later, more than 70,000 people would join their social movement. Having become a central element in the settlement of Jewish settlers, kibbutz has changed over the years: privatization, transformation into a holiday center or start-up incubator … A century after its creation, the movement has changed greatly. Report by Cécile Galluccio.

Once past the large entrance gate and the gatehouse so typical of kibbutzes, a large parking lot awaits the visitor. From there, everything is done on foot … or by golf cart. In Ma’agan Michael, in northern Israel, the 2,000 residents have preserved the lifestyle of last year’s kibbutz with sharing of tasks and income as a common thread: shared dining, collective laundry, no rent or work to pay. The companies that were founded by kibbutz and still belong to it support society and the salaries are transferred completely to the common pot. It is one of the richest kibbutzim in the country. “When you have money, you can be a socialist,” smiles and smiles, Nir, general secretary of Ma’agan Michael. The only downside, according to Sandrine, CEO, is this 24-hour promiscuity: “We live in a closed society, integrity does not really exist …”

A few tens of kilometers away it is no longer possible to share. And socialism as the pioneers believed it disappeared a few years ago. Degania Alef is Israel’s very first kibbutz, but that did not save her. Like most others, it has abandoned income sharing in favor of privatization. “We are not Amish, we are moving forward, like the rest of the world,” irritates Ishai, 83. Degania Alef simply followed the movement in a more individualistic society. No wonder it was emptied in the 2000s. But recently, some young people, who have tried their hand at outdoor life, choose to come back. Maybe because the safety of the kibbutz makes it possible to work, neither too much nor too little, without fear that the salary will be too low. Because the standard of living in kibbutz is higher than Israeli society. Who knows, maybe the new generation will restore the image of Degania and breathe new life into it?

>> To see: “Kibbutz in the age of modernity”

A little further south, in Sderot near the Gaza Strip, the tide has already turned. Born in a traditional kibbutz, Nomika Zion accuses the movement of disconnecting its members from the rest of the world. “Kibbutz is surrounded by a fence and the fence quickly became a wall. An emotional, cultural and social wall and I wanted to break that wall.” She therefore created a new formula: the urban kibbutz!

From now on, it is within the cities that society is established. And without a fence being in phase with the population that already exists. But Migvan only has one kibbutz in name. “People want to share their time and their bread, but not their wallets,” she said, resigning. Today, only nine members combine their money and soon there will only be three … Kibbutz Migvan is sentenced to die, to perhaps be reborn, in another form.