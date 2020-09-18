Japan: “aidoru” … or the pedophile fantasy industry

In Japan, pop culture idols call “aidoru”, sexy starlets who are getting younger and younger. Their fans are often old enough to be their father and sometimes pay dearly to spend a minute one on one with them. The pedophile imagination, the dark side of the music industry? A survey of our correspondents in Tokyo.

In Togo, they decided to unite the rice they produce. Meeting with the group “brave women”, farmers who have taken their fate in hand and have achieved economic autonomy.

Sex, divorce, domestic violence … By hearing her clients’ confessions, Pakistani makeup artist Kanwal Ahmed has launched a website that bans men so that the word is released without the risk of harassment.