Kragh Andersen wins stage 19, Roglic still in yellow

The Danish driver Soren Kragh Andersen won the 19th solo stage. This is his second victory at the Tour de France. Slovenian Primoz Roglic keeps his yellow jersey without any problems two days before the finish in Paris.

Kragh Andersen extracted himself 15 km from the finish line by a group of a dozen runners who mainly consist of sprinters. At the finish, Slovenian Luka Mezgec and Belgian Jasper Stuyven finished the podium.

Kragh Andersen, 26, winner of Paris-Tours 2018, signed his second success in a week after winning the 14th stage in Lyon last Saturday, also solo. And also the third of the Sunweb team, who came to the Tour with the only goal of chasing stages.

The transition stage at the end of the Alps, towards Franche-Comté, gave material, under the heat, to a long lonely break by Frenchman Rémi Cavagna, a teammate of the green jersey Sam Bennett. From the first minutes, as if to justify his nickname “TGV de Clermont-Ferrand”, Auvergnat delivered a time trial with a favorable wind on the often straight roads in the first part of the race. ‘step. He was remotely controlled by Peter Sagan’s Bora team, which gave him a maximum advantage of 3 minutes and was joined 115 kilometers away by a trio of attackers (Rolland, Cosnefroy, Rowe).

40 km from the finish, the race was unlimited despite a general regrouping driven by the formation of Sagan. A group (Naesen, Rowe, Bauer, Mezgec, Van Avermaet, Trentin, Sagan, Bennett, Devenyns, Kragh Andersen, Arndt, Stuyven) was formed in two stages as they approached the last 30 km before Soren Kragh Andersen did their fake business. ..

A crucial time period

As for the fight for the overall classification, it was a quiet day for the yellow jersey Primoz Roglic, as the profile of this stage made it unlikely that the situation would change.

Slovenia will therefore start in yellow and with a 57 second lead over their second place and compatriots Tadej Pogacar on Saturday during the time period that ends at the top of the Planche des Belles Filles. A more than comfortable margin but that leaves a sense of excitement.