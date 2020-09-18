“Lebanon will succeed”, Mika France 24 assures before his big virtual concert for Beirut

One and a half months after the double explosion on August 4, 2020, which left more than 200 dead and thousands injured in Beirut, singer Mika is organizing a virtual concert in support of the Lebanese, broadcast live on the Youtube platform. Music, of course, but not only. Many artists are involved in his side: Salma Hayek, Kylie Minogue, Fanny Ardant, Louane or Rufus Wainwright. All proceeds will be donated to the Red Cross and Save the Children Lebanon.

Born in Beirut in 1983, Mika was only one and a half years old when his parents fled the Civil War to Paris, then London. Deeply affected by the scale of the damage caused by the disaster on 4 August 2020, he tells Louise Dupont about his connection to his homeland, but also about his vision of the future, while Lebanon is going through an unprecedented political and financial crisis.

Saturday 19 September, at 21.00 French time, follow Mika’s concert live his YouTube page. Tickets that provide access to live cost 10 euros, 10 dollars or 10 pounds and are available at TicketMaster and Fnac-shows.

A fundraising campaign is also underway on the platform GoFundMe.