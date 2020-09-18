Marshal Haftar announces that the oil blockade has been lifted under conditions

Marshal Khalifa Haftar, a strongman in eastern Libya, announced on Friday the conditional lifting of the blockade imposed on oil fields and ports by sympathetic groups since January.

It may soon be the end of a blockade that has been going on for eight months. Marshal Haftara seemed to provide ballast by announcing the resumption of oil production under certain guarantees. “We have decided to resume production and export of oil under conditions, namely a fair distribution of oil revenues” and the guarantee that these ci are “not used to supporting terrorism”, he said in a short speech broadcast on Friday 18 August .

In fact, groups supported by the GIP (Guards for Oil Installations) that have promised the Haftar camp since January 17 have blocked the country’s most important oil fields and end up demanding a fair distribution of oil revenues, managed by the National Petroleum Company (NOC) and the central bank, based in Tripoli.

Speaking from his desk and dressed in his military uniform, Marshal Haftar said that the “command” of his forces “puts aside all military and political considerations” to address the “suffering” of the Libyans and the deterioration of living conditions in this country which still has the richest oil reserves in Africa.

Nearly $ 10 billion in lost revenue

In a rare protest movement in the east of the country, hundreds of Libyans demonstrated last week in Benghazi, one of Marshal Haftar’s strongholds and in other cities, against corruption and even long cuts in the government. electricity and petrol and liquidity shortages.

According to the latest figures from the National Petroleum Company, this blockade resulted in more than $ 9.8 billion (EUR 8.2 billion) in lost revenue.

In Tripoli, Libyan Deputy Prime Minister (GNA) Ahmed Maiteeq immediately assured that it had decided to resume oil production, adding that a committee would be responsible for overseeing the distribution of oil. income.

Supported by violence and power struggles since Muammar Gaddafi’s regime, killed after a popular uprising in 2011, Libya is almost entirely dependent on the waterfall for its economy. But since 2015, the country has been torn apart by a conflict between two rival powers: the Government of National Unity (GNA), recognized by the UN and based in Tripoli, and Marshal Haftar, who rules over the east and parts of the south.

With Reuters and AFP.