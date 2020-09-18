OFFICIAL – Gonzalo Higuain at Inter Miami

After Blaise Matuidi, another Juve player arrives at Inter Miami: Gonzalo Higuain.

Inter Miami continues its five-star recruitment. Following the 2018 world champion Blaise Matuidi, the MLS franchise, of which David Beckham is one of the co-owners, has just announced the signing of Gonzalo Higuain.

The Argentine, born in Brest on December 10, 1987, had been free from any contract since leaving Juventus this summer and he signed with the American club until 2022.

At 32, Higuain will discover his seventh club (after River Plate, Real Madrid, Napoli, Juventus, AC Milan and Chelsea) and his fifth league.