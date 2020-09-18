OFFICIALS – Thiago Alcantara signs for Liverpool

As expected, Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara leaves Bayern Munich and joins Liverpool. He initialed a four-year deal.

Thiago Alcantara is now a Liverpool player. When he was 29 years old and after seven years in Munich, the Spanish midfielder has therefore signed up for the English champions club. His contract period is four years. On the Anfield side, he will wear jersey number 6.

Moments after linking his future to the Reds, Thiago told Liverpoolfc.com: “I think it’s an incredible feeling. I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time and I’m very, very happy to be here. As the years go by, you try to earn as much as you can – and when you win, you want to earn more. I think this club also describes who I am; I want to achieve all goals, win as many trophies as possible ”.

“Discover a family atmosphere”

Thiago had already expressed himself in the morning on social networks by leaving a farewell message to Bayern. In his statement, he explained why he changed clubs: “My decision is purely sporting. I am leaving because I still want to develop as a player ”.

On the Allianz Arena page, Thiago said he learned what tradition is. He hopes to get the same feeling at Mersey Beach. “There is also such a family atmosphere that I need because we like to have a very close relationship with the club and I think I will feel it, I will have that feeling, with this club too”, he confided.

Spain’s international was transferred for an amount of 21 million euros, but that price may rise to 27 million euros. He is the second reinforcement of the low season red after Greek Kostas Tsimikas.