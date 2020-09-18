OL – Nimes (0-0), a deadly Olympics stops again

Olympique Lyonnais recorded their third league match without a win. Les Gones drew with Nîmes.

Lyonnais non-existent offensively

Olympique Lyonnais moves forward in slow motion. After his strong start against Dijon, Rhone has eased its foot in Ligue 1 by taking just two points out of 9 possible. Three days after the defeat against Montpellier (1-2), Rudi Garcia’s team had to share the points with Nîmes at home (0-0). The start of the 2020/2021 season for Lyonnais is starting to look like the previous campaign. Memphis Depay and his teammates had better remember how it ended last time, otherwise they will experience another disillusionment in May.

Lyon took a point and frankly they did not deserve much better. Les Gones was too shy at the forefront to hope to win. There were only three shots on goal from them. And when it comes to clear opportunities, we can note the failed attempt by Maxwell Cornet in front of Baptiste Reynet (eighth) or an overly axial head from Kadewere (91). A very hungry balance sheet.

In front of a well-organized Gard team, the Olympics did not find the solution to harm. Rudi Garcia tactics involved an interesting 4-4-2 combination. It was better after the locker room, but nothing to show off. At the last whistle, the boss had little reason to be happy. By being nice, we can only highlight interesting performances by young Melvin Bard and Rayan Cherki.

The Olympics did not help with arbitration

Even by providing a tasteless service, the locals could still have won. For that, VAR would have to be favorable to them. However, video help frustrated them twice. Only in the 50th minute, with a goal that was denied Moussa Dembelé. Then, on the 66th when a hand from Renaud Ripart in the opponent’s area was considered unintentional.

7 – Lyon have not scored in 7 of their last 13 Ligue 1 receptions, as many as in their previous 95. Blocked. pic.twitter.com/j5C6vA4C52 – OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 18, 2020

The Olympics must therefore be content with one point. And that’s not so bad considering that Nîmes had a chance to open the scoring. Ripart (11th) and Zinédine Ferhat (40th) failed to frame their tests, otherwise they could have hurt Anthony Lopes and spoiled the Lyon night a little more. In the end, it was therefore 0-0 and this result keeps the two teams in the soft abdomen in the table. For Nîmes, this condition is by no means infamous. For Lyon, on the other hand, it is undoubtedly a stain.