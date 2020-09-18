President Farmajo appoints new Prime Minister

Mogadishu, September 17, 2020: The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, HE Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, has appointed the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia in accordance with Article 90 of the Provisional Constitution, after Parliament lost confidence in the previous Government on 25 September. July 2020.

The President, after extensive consultations, today, 17 September 2020, appointed Mr. Mohamed Hussein Roble as the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, on the basis of his knowledge, experience and ability to take the initiative. government-building efforts and the development of national plans.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has instructed Prime Minister Roble to immediately form a capable government that will lead the country to elections and make significant efforts to consolidate security gains, rebuild the Armed Forces and develop. infrastructure, decentralization of basic services, camera warfare in the fight against terrorism and corruption.

The President of the Republic urged the Somali people, government institutions and intellectuals to support the new Prime Minister in fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities, and prayed for him to live up to his difficult responsibility to serve the country and its people.